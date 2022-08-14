Swiss National Bank Buys 102,100 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $37,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 156,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.