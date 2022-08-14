Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $37,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $141,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

ARMK stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

