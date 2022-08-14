Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,702,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in News were worth $37,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in News by 243.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of News by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.30.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that News Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.