Swiss National Bank Purchases 44,500 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $39,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 793,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $17,423,690.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,441,269.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 793,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $17,423,690.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,441,269.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Carvana Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of Carvana stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $364.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Further Reading
