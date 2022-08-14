Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

Shares of HII opened at $230.46 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $237.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

