Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $38,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Targa Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $69.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

