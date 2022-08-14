595 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $321.69 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.97.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

