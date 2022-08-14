5,935 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $2,151,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $859,582.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,019 shares of company stock worth $2,257,547 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $35.34 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

