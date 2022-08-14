Duality Advisers LP Takes $116,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,787,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,832 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 877,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in B2Gold by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,635 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in B2Gold by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,698,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,726,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 1,488,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

