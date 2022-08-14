Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 18,032 Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $22,669,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,442,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 546,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 418,811 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

SVC opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.16. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.79%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

See Also

