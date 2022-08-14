Swiss National Bank Buys 86,200 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $38,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Pentair by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,845,000 after acquiring an additional 675,785 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,791,000 after acquiring an additional 592,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,761,000 after acquiring an additional 513,750 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3,385.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after buying an additional 502,738 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

