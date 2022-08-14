Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,307.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 761,552 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 171,558 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,416,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $174,665,000 after buying an additional 112,352 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

