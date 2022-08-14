Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $39,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $226,347,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $317,854,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $96,818,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

AA stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

