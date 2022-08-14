Brokerages Set Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) PT at C$7.25

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$500,005.35.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CS opened at C$3.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$339.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

