Duality Advisers LP Invests $259,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter.

TRNO stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

