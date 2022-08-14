Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$34.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at C$32.52 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.06 and a 52-week high of C$34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.20.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 8.0799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,787. In other news, Director Judy Ann Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,270.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.