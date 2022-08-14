Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives $1,317.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,317.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,040 to CHF 990 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Partners Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,110.29 on Tuesday. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $847.58 and a 12-month high of $1,833.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $962.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,122.37.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

