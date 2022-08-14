Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

