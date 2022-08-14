Brokerages Set Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Price Target at $5.07

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.07.

SNMRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snam from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Snam Stock Performance

Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

