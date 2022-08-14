1,557 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $201.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.