Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMED. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $122.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.23. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.53.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

