Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$5.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.19.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$505.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$5.00.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

