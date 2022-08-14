Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 2,751 Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,091,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,847,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ZD stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

