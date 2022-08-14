Duality Advisers LP Invests $261,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at New Relic
In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $96,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $96,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,437 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
New Relic Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE NEWR opened at $69.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. Research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Relic Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.