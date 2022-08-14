Duality Advisers LP Invests $284,000 in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tronox by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $950,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tronox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,434,000 after buying an additional 42,985 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tronox by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 15.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Performance

NYSE:TROX opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.