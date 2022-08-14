Duality Advisers LP Has $280,000 Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,568 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in 2U were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of 2U by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Macquarie cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $9.14 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $705.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

