Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 2,428 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
