Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 2,428 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

