Duality Advisers LP Takes $293,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,865,000 after purchasing an additional 325,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 61,742 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QRVO stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average of $114.14. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $192.92.
In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.
