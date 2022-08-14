Duality Advisers LP Sells 6,706 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,261,000 after buying an additional 436,427 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after buying an additional 623,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,738,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 60,033 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,589,000 after buying an additional 293,039 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on XHR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NYSE:XHR opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $20.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.