Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $133,000 Investment in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of Compugen at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
