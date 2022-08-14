Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $106,000 in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.
Quantum-Si Stock Up 4.5 %
Quantum-Si stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $583.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Quantum-Si Profile
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum-Si (QSI)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.