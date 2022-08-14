Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $106,000 in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Stock Up 4.5 %

Quantum-Si stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $583.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quantum-Si Profile

In related news, CEO Jonathan M. Rothberg bought 25,561 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $79,239.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,568,443 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

