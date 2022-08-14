Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0613 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

