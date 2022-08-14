Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,206 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AG. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 78.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 81,949 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -5.26%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

