10,511 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,511 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Fluor by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

