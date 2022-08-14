8,902 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their target price on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $28.64 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $460,777.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,768 shares of company stock worth $6,404,990. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

