Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BDN opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 760.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

