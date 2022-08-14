Duality Advisers LP Invests $330,000 in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Beverage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in National Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Beverage by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National Beverage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). National Beverage had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $284.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.70 million. Analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $594,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

