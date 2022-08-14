4,607 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Graco by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Graco by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Graco by 53.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $9,554,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 19,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Stock Up 1.6 %

Graco stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

