Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 45.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ambarella by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

