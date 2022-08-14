Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,233 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 164.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

GNW opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

