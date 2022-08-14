Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 30,935 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

