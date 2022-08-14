Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,769,000 after buying an additional 1,362,937 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $7,844,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 956,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 838,579 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 170.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 617,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 389,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after buying an additional 366,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Skillz Stock Performance

Skillz Profile

Shares of SKLZ opened at $1.90 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $796.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

