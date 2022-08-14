Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in KULR Technology Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $176.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.67.

KULR Technology Group ( OTCMKTS:KULR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 104.86% and a negative net margin of 651.30%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

