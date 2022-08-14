4,090 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brunswick by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after buying an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 346,444 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,493,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,699 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.
Brunswick Stock Up 0.9 %
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brunswick Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
