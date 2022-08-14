Csenge Advisory Group Invests $110,000 in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.09% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of MGF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $4.44.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
