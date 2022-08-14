15,600 Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerus Stock Down 0.4 %

Cerus Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.