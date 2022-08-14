Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 95,299 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EQT were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

EQT opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. EQT’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

