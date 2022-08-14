Mutual Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,008 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,828,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $24,616,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 160,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,511.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 137,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $6,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

