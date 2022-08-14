Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $336,883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,377,000 after purchasing an additional 959,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,311,000 after purchasing an additional 804,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

REXR opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.63%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

