Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

LIT stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

